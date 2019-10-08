disney

Disney, Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane arrives in San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alaska Airlines has teamed up with the Disneyland Resort to create a brand-new special-edition aircraft named "Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort." The unique design is a collaboration between the teams at Alaska, Disney and Pixar.

The brightly colored Boeing 737-800 was hand-painted with a trio of Pixar characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie the cowgirl. Pixar Pier is displayed with the iconic Pixar lamp on top and even Rex the Tyrannosaurus makes a special appearance at the boarding door.

This is not the first time Disney characters have been featured on Alaska Airlines. This uniquely painted aircraft is the sixth Disney-inspired plane that has flown in Alaska's fleet.

Earlier this year, the airline flew a "Toy Story 4" themed aircraft. Last year, another plane featured "The Incredibles."

Alaska Airlines will have a new design for each of the next four years.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan francisco international airportairport newspixarbuzzworthydisneysocietyairlinetravel tipsabc7 originalsalaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Stuck at SFO? Here are 20 things to do
DISNEY
Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Disney CEO's new book reflects time as company's chief executive
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire doubles in size, 500 acres burned, 5 percent contained
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Show More
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
Fresno woman found shot inside home was not intended target, police say
California launching first toll-free, statewide mental health line
New app helps document harassment, discrimination incidents
More TOP STORIES News