DMV sets up booth at Fresno airport to answer all your REAL ID questions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The DMV is partnering with Fresno Yosemite International Airport.They hope to answer questions from travelers about REAL ID driver licenses and identification cards.DMV representatives staffed an information-only booth in the airport's main lobby on Friday.They will be there once a month through August.Beginning October 2020, the Department of Homeland Security will require passengers to show a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver license or identification card, to board flights within the United States.No applications for REAL ID driver licenses or identification cards will be accepted at the DMV information booth.Here are the DMV booth times:May 17, June 21, July 19 and August 16 from 10.00 a.m. - 2.00 p.m.Note: If you choose to get a REAL ID driver license or identification card, you must go into a DMV field office and present original or certified documents proving your identity, Social Security number and California residency. For more information visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.