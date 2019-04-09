Early morning Amtrak San Joaquin trip from Fresno to Sacramento to be suspended

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The early morning train trip from Fresno to the state capitol on the Amtrak San Joaquin service is being suspended.On May 6, 2019, the "Sacramento Morning Express" will make its final run due to low ridership.The train currently leaves Fresno at 4:45 am and arrives in Sacramento at 8:01 am.When the train was launched on June 5, 2018, it was marketed as offering one-day business trips to the capitol.Amtrak will continue to have two daily round trips between Bakersfield and Sacramento, but they will run at less convenient times for business travel, and five between Bakersfield and Oakland.Amtrak officials say the canceled train run could return after improvements are made to tracks and other infrastructure over the next few years.