amtrak

Early morning Amtrak San Joaquin trip from Fresno to Sacramento to be suspended

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The early morning train trip from Fresno to the state capitol on the Amtrak San Joaquin service is being suspended.

On May 6, 2019, the "Sacramento Morning Express" will make its final run due to low ridership.

The train currently leaves Fresno at 4:45 am and arrives in Sacramento at 8:01 am.

When the train was launched on June 5, 2018, it was marketed as offering one-day business trips to the capitol.

RELATED: Morning express rolls out of Fresno helping Valley passengers get to Sacramento

Amtrak will continue to have two daily round trips between Bakersfield and Sacramento, but they will run at less convenient times for business travel, and five between Bakersfield and Oakland.

Amtrak officials say the canceled train run could return after improvements are made to tracks and other infrastructure over the next few years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresno countymerced countymadera countysacramentotravelamtraktransportationcommutingtrainssacramento
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMTRAK
2 cars separate from Amtrak train bound for NYC
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Morning express rolls out of Fresno helping Valley passengers get to Sacramento
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News