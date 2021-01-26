weather

Evacuation warning issued for some Madera Co. residents in Creek Fire burn scar ahead of storm

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overnight.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overnight.

The warning is for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive (Cascadel Woods Subdivision).

Sheriff's officials say the heavy rain and snow that's expected to be widespread through Friday could cause possible debris flow or mudslides, which could impact roadways.

Authorities are encouraging residents in the evacuation warning area to gather important documents, pets, medications and be prepared to leave. You can sign up for alerts from the Madera County Sheriff's Office by clicking here.

They added that deputies would be monitoring creek levels in surrounding areas during the storm.

The entire state is bracing for another major storm system to move through starting Tuesday night.

RELATED: An Atmospheric River is headed to Central California. Here's what to expect

EMBED More News Videos

Madeline Evans breaks down what to expect as an atmospheric river moves into Central California.



The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada starting at 10:00 pm on Wednesday that will last until 4:00 am on Friday. The area could see five to ten feet of snow above 4,000 feet, five to ten inches of snow above 2,000 feet.


Fresno County officials were also concerned the upcoming snow and rain could result in flooding, mudslides and rockslides in areas impacted by the Creek Fire.

Road closures were also a concern amid the severe weather. Heavy snow conditions on Monday morning forced a closure of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine and State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass for several hours on Monday and Tuesday. Both highways have since reopened to driver.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. For more information, call 1-800-427-ROAD.


With severe weather conditions to continue this week, Yosemite National Park announced it would remain closed through Saturday, January 30.

EMBED More News Videos

A weather system already brought several inches to a foot of snow in Shaver Lake, but that's only the beginning of what promises to be a very wet and snowy week.



RELATED: Accuweather Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelkern countysouthern californiafresno countykings countymadera countymariposa countymerced countytulare countytraveli 5snowcalifornia highway patrolweatherstormraintrafficroad closuresevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
City of Fresno preparing for possible flooding, Mayor Dyer says
Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit
Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
City of Fresno preparing for possible flooding, Mayor Dyer says
Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with truck in central Fresno
Longtime South Valley law enforcement officer dies of COVID-19
Fresno State wrestler arrested for rape, jail records show
Reckless driver leads deputies on chase through Fresno County
Show More
Fresno County health officials still focused on vaccinating farmworkers
California streamlining vaccination delivery as Fresno Co. asks for more doses
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Fresno police chief discusses department's role in enforcing mask guidelines
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
More TOP STORIES News