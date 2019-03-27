Travel

No kids allowed: First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Key Largo

No kids allowed: You must be 21 or older to check into a private villa on this oceanfront property.

KEY LARGO, Florida -- Looking for the ultimate couple's getaway? A resort says it's the first adult-only, all-inclusive spot in the Florida Keys.

Bungalows Key Largo describes itself as an island oasis that is "built for couples who believe that time spent together is the greatest luxury of all."

The resort, which has a minimum check-in age of 21 years old, features 135 private villas and is located on 12 acres of oceanfront property.

Each suite comes with an over-sized soaking tub and outdoor garden shower.

For a limited time, bungalows start at $399 per person, per night. You can learn more on their website.

