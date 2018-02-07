Flights Under $500: 3 Destinations To Visit From FAT This Weekend

If you're looking to shake things up by hopping a flight out of Fresno this weekend, we've got three solid options for destinations that'll cost you less than $500 for round-trip airfare, via travel site Kayak.
All three flights leave FAT Friday, February 9th and return on Sunday, February 11th. (Note: Supply is limited and prices are subject to change; ticket prices may incur extra fees for baggage and other amenities.)
Photo: Hangstrom/Flickr
BaltimoreMissing the snow? Hop a flight to this underrated East Coast gem, which offers such attractions as historic ship tours (of both classic tall ships and the USS Constellation), the National Aquarium, and Fort McHenry, the fort that inspired the "Star-Spangled Banner." It's also a short drive to Washington, D.C., if you're interested in checking out more museums and attractions there.
For $486, you can depart Fresno at 12:35 pm Friday on American Airlines, arriving in Baltimore at 10:55 pm after a connection in Phoenix. On the way back, you'll depart at 6:55 am, connecting in Dallas and landing in Fresno at 12:53 pm.
Photo: lui_piquee/Flickr
Mexico CityAlready known for its amazing museums and cultural heritage (from the Museum of Anthropology to the Frida Kahlo House), Mexico City has also become a foodie destination, with visitors coming from around the globe to sample everything from street tacos to fine dining. With highs in the low 70s this weekend, it offers a temperate climate for all your exploring.
$439 will buy you passage to Mexico City on United, leaving at 10:55 am Friday, connecting through San Francisco, and arriving at 7:20 pm. The trip back on Sunday also connects through SFO, leaving at 1:50 pm and arriving at 8:43 pm.
Photo: Hija del Caos/Flickr
Guatemala CityCheck out the air up there in this high-elevation city, where Mayan heritage can be found at the National Palace of Culture and the Museo Popol Vuh. Adventurous types can hit the trails and hike up the active Pacaya volcano, while the relaxation-minded can check into a luxury hotel and hang by the pool--temperatures over the weekend are expected to be in the high 70s.
Airfare for a weekend in Guatemala City will run you $472 on United. You'll depart Fresno at 10:55 am Friday, making two stops in San Francisco and Houston before arriving at 10:35 pm local time. On the way back on Sunday, flights depart at 1:55 pm, making the same two connections before landing at FAT at 11:39 pm.
