Frontier Airlines is returning to Fresno.They've served the market two times before. For 18 months between 2005 and 2006, and came back to a big welcome in 2013, but left again two years later.Fresno Yosemite International Airport spokesperson Vikkie Calderon says the airline will once again be connecting Fresno to Denver."Frontier Airlines will be offering non-stop service from Fresno to Denver, they will be operating three times a week."Calderon says Frontier is what's known as an ultra-low-cost carrier. They are advertising round-trip flights for $147 on opening day, May 22nd."So, we are looking at seeing some very competitive fares with flights to Denver."But like most ultra-low-cost carriers, expect to pay extra fees if you want anything more than just a seat.Checked luggage will cost between $30 and $45 each way. Carry-on luggage will cost between $35 and $45 each way.If you want to pick your seat, expect to pay at least $6 each way.Frontier will be competing with United Airlines in the market of offering non-stop flights between Fresno and Denver, but Frontier will only fly three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Flights will leave Fresno at 7:40 in the evening and arrive in Denver at 11:05.Despite the limited schedule, Calderon says it's a welcome addition to the airport which served 1.5 million passengers last year."Anytime we increase air service at FYI, it's a win for our community and for our region. It provides other airline options and destination options. So we are looking forward to Frontier returning to Fresno."The Fresno City Council approved a two-year contract with Frontier for the service, which beings on May 22nd.The flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft, which can carry around 140 passengers.