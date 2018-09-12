Get ready to have a ghoulish time as Disneyland kicks off the Halloween season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4221989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From fan favorites like Mickey’s Halloween Party, to the haunting transformation of attractions, and the park itself has a special spooky feel.

There's no need to wait for October to get your spook on because it's almost Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.From fan favorites like Mickey's Halloween Party to the haunting transformation of attractions, and the park itself, it's time to see what a little bit of hocus-pocus does to the most magical place on Earth.This year Disney Junior's Vampirina is making her first-ever appearance at the Resort. You can stop by to meet Vee over at Disney California Adventure park.