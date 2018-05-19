TRAVEL

Golden Gate Bridge toll rises 25 cents, more hikes possible

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) (KFSN) --
Northern California's iconic Golden Gate Bridge will cost southbound motorists an additional quarter to cross starting July 1.

The Marin Independent Journal reported Saturday that the toll hike will mean some drivers will pay as much as $8 to travel from Marin County to San Francisco.

The toll hike is the last of several that the Golden Gate Bridge District Board of Directors approved of five years ago. The board will consider raising tolls again in the fall and another hike appears likely. The district is facing a $3.9 million deficit for the fiscal year. Financial forecasts from the district also show a $72 million five-year deficit and a $360 million 10-year deficit.

Tolls are the principal revenue generator for the bridge.
