Half Dome preseason permit lottery to open next week

Outdoor enthusiasts won't have to wait long to apply for a Half Dome permit.The annual lottery, which usually begins on March 1, will now open March 13.Last week, the park announced delays because of its transition to a new contract provider.All hikers are required to have permits to ascend the sub-dome steps and the Half Dome cables seven days a week.During the preseason lottery, 225 permits are available for each day the cables are up. The lottery closes on March 31 at 9 p.m.