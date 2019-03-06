Half Dome preseason permit lottery to open next week

Outdoor enthusiasts won't have to wait long to apply for a Half Dome permit.
The annual lottery, which usually begins on March 1, will now open March 13.
Last week, the park announced delays because of its transition to a new contract provider.
All hikers are required to have permits to ascend the sub-dome steps and the Half Dome cables seven days a week.
During the preseason lottery, 225 permits are available for each day the cables are up. The lottery closes on March 31 at 9 p.m.
Click here for application information.
TRAVEL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News