TRAVEL

Airfare to Hawaii appears to drop after Southwest Airlines completes test flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Is Southwest Airlines causing some airfare competition in the friendly skies?

If you want to get away on an island vacation, now might be the time to book it.

Southwest Airlines' successful test flight to Hawaii may have sparked some friendly fare competition, at least for the time being.

As of Feb. 12, nonstop flights could be found on Google for as low as $358 for Tuesday, March 12 - Tuesday, March 19 from San Francisco International Airport, San Jose International Airport and Oakland International Airport to Honolulu.

True, you'd have to fly out of California.

But since Bush Intercontinental Airport would be much more convenient for people in the Houston area, you can expect the roundtrip flights to be a bit steeper, but not bad.

For about $200 more, you can fly out of IAH to Honolulu during the same timeframe for $567, according to a search on Kayak.

The drop in prices comes about a week after Texas-based Southwest Airlines completed its first test flight from Oakland, California to Honolulu.


The flight was so that the airline could demonstrate to federal aviation officials that it should be authorized to begin scheduled flights from the U.S. Mainland to Hawaii.

Southwest says its initial intention is to begin nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento to four Hawaiian destinations: Honolulu (Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (Kauai).

You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravel tipsu.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
TSA release the top 10 confiscated items of 2018
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Learning to ski is easier than ever before at China Peak
Sycamore Island, one of Valley's hidden gems, reopens
More Travel
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News