Travel

Hearst Castle named among world's greatest places by Time Magazine

SAN SIMEON, Calif. -- Hearst Castle is now being recognized as one of the 100 greatest places in the world to visit, according to a new report.

Time Magazine released its list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2019 saying, "few places better capture the opulence of early-20th century California than Hearst Castle."

Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit the iconic mansion in the hills of San Simeon, every year.

Time Magazine points to the world-famous Neptune Pool at the former personal estate of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst.

The luxurious pool was recently renovated after it was drained in 2014 because it was leaking up to 5,000 gallons of water a day. It took four years and $10 million to repair it, according to officials.

Hearst Castle now hosts exclusive pool parties. The next one is September 21, if you have the cash. Tickets costs $950 each.

Check out other California destinations on Time Magazine's list of greatest places to visit, to stay, to eat and play. They include, AutoCamp in Yosemite, Nyum Bai in Oakland and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
