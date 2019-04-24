airport news

Hello Kitty-themed jet to begin flights out of SFO in fall

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- You will soon be able to travel on a Hello Kitty jet out of San Francisco. The colorful plane will land at SFO this fall.

Eva Air plans to offer service on the special plane starting October 27 between San Francisco and Taipei.

They are really going all out. Passengers will also get specially designed boarding passes and baggage stickers at check-in as part of its Hello Kitty Service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newscartoonairplane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
VIDEO: American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
Fresno airport expansion to bring jobs to low-income communities
Delta sends plane to pick up 41 students stranded in airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News