Help at your fingertips to make spontaneous travel happen

What if you could drop everything and travel anywhere? (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
What if you could drop everything and travel anywhere? Where would you go?

Today, more travelers are using their smartphones to explore their options. In fact, 37 percent shop for flights and 43 percent look for accommodations on mobile devices. And certain apps are making spontaneous travel easier and more affordable.

Hotel Tonight and Hotel Quickly let you search for last-minute, same-day hotel deals.

If you're not sure where you want to travel, Hipmunk lets you search categories like "beach" or "nightlife" to find deals that appeal to your interests.

Get the flight out gives you prices for flights leaving from your airport the same or next day.

Hopper caters to travelers with flexible dates. You put in your home city and desired destination, and the app will map out the entire year for you with color-coded prices.

Some apps to make your spontaneous travel a success.
