Holiday Music Program at Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sounds of the season may help soothe anxious travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.The airport launched its third annual "Holiday Music Program" today.A talented lineup of pianists gave a preview of this season's music series.As part of the airport's Arts & Culture Program, they will entertain travelers in the boarding- gate areas, post-security.They will play a Crown Jewel Macassar Ebony provided by the Steinway Piano Gallery of Fresno.