Holiday Music Program at Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport

By Claudia Solis
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sounds of the season may help soothe anxious travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
The airport launched its third annual "Holiday Music Program" today.

A talented lineup of pianists gave a preview of this season's music series.
As part of the airport's Arts & Culture Program, they will entertain travelers in the boarding- gate areas, post-security.

They will play a Crown Jewel Macassar Ebony provided by the Steinway Piano Gallery of Fresno.
