CONSUMER WATCH

Consumer Reports tips on how to buy roadside assistance

EMBED </>More Videos

From time to time, you may need roadside assistance to help you out with car problems. So what kind should you get? (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Whether you've locked your keys in the car, had a flat tire, need to be towed, or your battery died, most of the time you'll need roadside assistance to bail you out.

So what kind should you get?

First off, do your research. For example, many insurance companies offer roadside assistance as part of a basic package or as an add-on to your coverage. Some examples, Geico, Nationwide, and Allstate, which offer additional protection by expanding your coverage.

Typically, basic plans can start around $60 the first year. And usually, include no more than 5 miles of towing per request and up to 4 to 5 service requests per year.

For long-distance travelers, opt for premium roadside service. It can cost hundreds of dollars annually but may also include hundreds of towing miles, emergency fuel delivery, and even medical assistance.

It's important for you to narrow down your needs.

If your spouse or even teenage children drive, look for a plan that covers multiple drivers. AAA, National General Motor Club, and Good Sam Roadside Assistance offer such plans.

Auto manufacturers often provide coverage for their specific cars during the warranty period.

And vehicles equipped with telematics, such as Hyundai Blue Link, and Toyota Safety Connect, may offer roadside assistance so you can avoid additional roadside memberships.

One thing's for sure: calling for help has never been easier. Many plans have smartphone apps and use GPS coordinates from your phone to provide your location.

And did you know that credit card issuers such as Chase Bank offer roadside assistance? As does American Express, who will contact a third party service and get you help when you need it 24/7. Consumer Reports says don't forget to check the fine print for these services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelconsumer watchconsumer reportsautomotivetowingtraveltravel tips
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News