CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: How to pack a carry-on suitcase

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're taking a plane trip anytime soon you might consider bringing only a carry-on.

If you're taking a plane trip anytime soon you might consider bringing only a carry-on. Some airlines have recently upped their fees from 25-dollars to 30-dollars per checked bag. But not to worry - it IS possible to fit everything into a carry on. Consumer Reports is here to help with space-saving packing techniques.

CR says that the number one thing you need to do is make a list of your essentials. Include everything: clothing, shoes, toiletries, medication, electronics and documents like passports.

Next - forget about a separate outfit for each day. Instead mix and match - 3 tops to go with one pair of pants, for example. And stick with 3 pairs of shoes. Big things like shoes should go in the bottom. Pack them toe to heel at the base for stability. And roll non-wrinkle prone items instead of folding them. And what about your undergarments? Put them in between the cracks. Stuff your socks into your shoes.

And into your toiletry bag, too. Tuck scarves and belts along the edges of your suitcase. Save wrinkle-prone items for last. Put them in a bag and lay them flat on the top. And try to use outside pockets for things like itineraries and computers. Follow these steps and you just might have room for souvenirs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravel tipsconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Gift Guide: Smartwatch vs. Fitness Tracker
Common food safety mistakes
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Airline Travel Survival Guide
More consumer reports
TRAVEL
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Snow leopard-painted plane designed to bring awareness
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspect connected to multiple crimes in the South Valley had prior criminal record, authorities say
Reminder: Children age 1-18 can get a free meal each day from FUSD during winter break
More homes, apartments in the works for Merced to meet demand
Last witness heard in trial of man accused of killing raisin farmer
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
You can walk through this life-sized gingerbread house in Clovis
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Health Watch: Monarch Helps Detect Lung Cancer
Show More
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago searching for couple
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
More News