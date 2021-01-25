road closure

I-5 at Grapevine closed in both directions due to heavy snow, Caltrans says

Officials have closed Interstate 5 over the Grapevine in both directions early on Monday morning due to heavy snow from a storm that moved in overnight.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials have closed Interstate 5 over the Grapevine in both directions early on Monday morning due to heavy snow from a storm that moved in overnight.



California Highway Patrol officers have blocked the pass. It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

RELATED: Rain and snow reach Central Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning through Monday night for the Kern County mountain passes.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. For more information, call 1-800-427-ROAD.

Caltrans officials also shut down State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass due to snow, ice and heavy winds.

Drivers looking to get to Southern California can still take State Route 178, north of the pass, but chain controls are in effect, crews said.



A winter storm warning was also issued for Ventura and Los Angeles county mountains for Sunday night. Forecasters said blowing snow and icy roads could lead to road closures, including travel along Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.

Forecasters at the Sacramento-area weather office anticipated an abundance of snow in the Sierra Nevada between late Tuesday and Friday that may make travel through the mountains "very difficult to impossible."

The next storm was also expected to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to northern and central portions of the state.

More than 95% of California has been experiencing drought conditions and the remainder is abnormally dry, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported in its weekly update Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
