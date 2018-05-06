AMTRAK

Inaugural morning Amtrak San Joaquin to Sacramento

Commuters in Fresno who travel out of town for work will have another option to get to their jobs. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Commuters in Fresno who travel out of town for work will have another option to get to their jobs.

The inaugural morning express train will depart from Fresno at 4:25 a.m. and will arrive in Sacramento at 7:40 a.m.

Return trips to Fresno will leave at 12:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The trip will include several stops including in Madera, Merced, and Turlock.

The morning express service is designed to help travelers from cities along the San Joaquin Valley to plan half-day or full-day round trips to our state capitol.
