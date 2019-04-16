Sequoia National Park

Large amounts of snow keep a Lodgepole Campground in Sequoia National Park closed

By
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lodgepole Campground was supposed to open next week, but there is still a high accumulation of snow in the area.

Rangers are planning to allow visitors in once the powder has melted closer to asphalt level.

"We have 153% snowpack which is quite a bit of snow. It's definitely slowing us down," said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee.

Park rangers have plans to open Lodgepole next month, weather permitting.

RELATED: First time since Dec. 2011 California is not in a drought

"Our tentative date to open Lodgepole is May 22nd," Kawasaki-Yee said. "We are onboarding a lot of our seasonal tree crew hoping they can make that a priority."

Many travelers arrived Monday surprised to find areas near Lodgepole with six to ten feet of snow this late in the season

"I'm surprised it's still iced because, obviously, it's so warm in the rest of California," said visitor Alex Falconer. "It's freezing back home in Scotland, but we don't get as much snow."

Other campgrounds in the foothills area of Sequoia National Park remain open.

RELATED: Final snow survey looks promising for Valley farmers

"We have Buckeye campground and Potwisha, so we recommend those. They are walk-up campgrounds, Kawasaki-Yee said. "Buckeye has more availability, and Potwisha fills up sooner on the weekends."

Entrance fees into Sequoia will be waived Saturday, it's also Junior Ranger Day, as the park kicks off National Parks Week.

For more information, you can check in with the visitors center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsequoia national parkcampingtravelsequoia national parksnow
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK
Body of missing hiker found on Mt. Whitney
Headed to a National Park? Remember: don't feed the bears
There's danger lurking on the rivers in Sequoia and Kings Canyon
Sequoia Shuttle hits the road for 2019 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News