TRAVEL

Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport

EMBED </>More Videos

It is unclear how the man was able to exit his plane to run on the tarmac. (Peter Gourlay/Twitter)

A man who reportedly exited his plane from the wing was seen running on the taxiway of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.



A video posted to Twitter shows the man running towards a plane that, according to the video shooter Garth Magness, was not the plane the man exited from. Magness said that the man tried to board his plane from the outside.


Atlanta Airport PIO Elise Durham told ABC News that the man was on flight DL 192 from Miami. The airport reported that the man is in custody and that there are no impacts to operations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newsviral videotwitter
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News