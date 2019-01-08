REAL ID

Millions of California residents may be unable to fly in 14 days

The Department of Homeland Security has notified the DMV its process for giving these IDs is not adequate.

In 14 days, millions of Californians might find themselves barred from flying anywhere without a passport or other federally accepted ID.

The DMV needs to be granted an extension for its Real ID program in 48 hours - by Thursday, January 10.

The clock is ticking.

If the current extension lapses and is not renewed by then by the Department of Homeland Security, all California driver's licenses and ID cards will be invalid for domestic air travel starting January 22.

This includes the 2.4 million Californians who have already been issued a Real ID.

Late last year, Homeland Security notified the DMV that its process for providing residents with federally recognized identification cards is not adequate.

Because of the inadequacies, those who have received those cards will now have to submit additional documentation to validate their cards.

State Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) had then criticized the DMV for its handling of the new IDs and said this is just another example of the department letting Californians down.

Real IDs began to be issued in response to the 9/11 Commission's ruling, which required states to have a standardized, more secure ID for travelers boarding domestic flights.
