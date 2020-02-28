More luxurious villas come up at Bass Lake

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bass Lake has a greater selection of luxury villas.Visitors to Bass Lake can now take in the sights in style."I think Bass Lake is on the radar as a resort location. I think we're growing into it. We've grown from becoming a lake that families have come to for generations and years and we have families coming up here that want more," said Kathy Thomas, Sierra Vacation Home Rentals owner.Thomas showed Action News her newest home, Willow Cove Log Cabin. The nearly 10,000 square-foot home is a sight to see."(It is) unique because of its location at Willow Cove with its own unique launchpad, six en suite bedrooms, which is unusual at the lake," Thomas said.It has a 12-bunk room, a media room and a hot tub.The home costs about $2,500 a night.The Pines Resort is also adding luxurious accommodations.Action News got an inside look at Granite Ridge Villa, a six-bedroom, six-bathroom 4,000 square-foot home.Six months ago they purchased the million-dollar home, nestled next to the Sierra National Forest in Bass Lake."We have a few specialty cabins and there's a lot of demand for those and we figured, let's scale it up and get another luxury rental, just because we believe that the demand is there," said Mark Cho, Pines Resort general manager.Cho said they're also seeing multi-generational families stay at the space.The cost is $800 to $1,000 a night.Tourism officials say visitors like high-end touches and hire private chefs. It's a luxurious life some visitors are willing to pay for.This is the Pines' first luxury villa. In the future, they plan to add more villas and grand accommodations.