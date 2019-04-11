Need a vacation? Arby's to offer one-day trips to Hawaii for only $6

Arby's says the deal is to promote their full lineup of King's Hawaiian Sandwiches.
Fly to Hawaii. Eat @KingsHawaiian sandwiches. Fly back. Only $6.— Arby's (@Arbys) April 10, 2019
Tickets go on sale April 12th at https://t.co/ccdNSEsnGf. pic.twitter.com/UWY58YHTPZ
Starting Friday, customers can purchase a $6 round-trip vacation to Hawaii on a first-come, first-serve basis. That's the price of one King's Hawaiian sandwich.
Ten winners will be flown to Honolulu for one-day only. No overnight stay, no additional stops and attendees will then be flown home.
Arby's has not provided further details on the trip's itinerary.