Travel

Need a vacation? Arby's to offer one-day trips to Hawaii for only $6

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Arby's will be offering trips to Hawaii for only $6. But like many good deals, there's a catch: the entire vacation will last only 24 hours.

Arby's says the deal is to promote their full lineup of King's Hawaiian Sandwiches.



Starting Friday, customers can purchase a $6 round-trip vacation to Hawaii on a first-come, first-serve basis. That's the price of one King's Hawaiian sandwich.

Ten winners will be flown to Honolulu for one-day only. No overnight stay, no additional stops and attendees will then be flown home.
Arby's has not provided further details on the trip's itinerary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelbuzzworthyfast food restaurantdealsu.s. & worldviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News