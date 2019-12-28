New flight options coming to Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new year will bring new flights and new aircraft taking off from Fresno Yosemite International Airport.Starting on May 21st, Alaska Airlines is adding an additional trip to San Diego, increasing its number of daily non-stop flights to four.On the same day, for travelers headed to Seattle, the airline will soon swap out one of their regional jets for a larger Airbus model that will seat about 150 people.The flight changes are welcome news for frequent travelers, especially Zeke Rubio, who says he frequently flies with Alaska Airlines."I think that's great because flights to Seattle are small compared to other airlines, so having new routes is a plus for Alaska Air," Rubio said."The more direct flights Fresno offers, the more direct flights we'll take," said Nate Coyle, a traveler.