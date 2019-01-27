YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Parts of Yosemite to open Monday as park moves toward full operations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Yosemite National Park Services announced on social media that the park was moving closer to "normal operations."


RELATED: Businesses, communities ready for Yosemite to fully reopen now that shutdown is over

Parts of the park will open Monday during normal hours including:

- Yosemite Valley Visitor Center
- Yosemite Museum
- Hetch Hetchy
- Hodgdon Meadow
- Wawona campgrounds
- Mist Trail/John Muir Trail (winter route)


NPS officials said The Mariposa Grove and Crane Flat Snow Play Area are to reopen later this week after restroom maintenance is complete.

Rangers will also return to provide hikes, programs and services to visitors.

Businesses in Mariposa County and visitors have long awaited the reopening of the park following the government shutdown.
