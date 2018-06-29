GAS PRICES

People traveling for the 4th of July should expect to pay more at the pump

Expect to pay more to fill up your gas tank if you'll be hitting the road for the 4th of July. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Expect to pay more to fill up your gas tank if you'll be hitting the road for the 4th of July.

Gas prices are the highest they have been in four years. As 47-million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more this Independence Day. After five straight weeks of prices dropping at the pump, they are likely to increase ahead of July 4th.

This comes as oil prices jumped to $73 per barrel this week. Right now, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87. In California, we are paying about 80-cents more per gallon.

Prices stand at $3.66 a gallon.
