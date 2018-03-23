Pismo Beach North Campground closed due to flooding

The California State Parks announced said they have closed the Pismo State Beach North Beach Campground until further notice due to flooding.The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area may also be closed intermittently, authorities said. The Arroyo Grande creek will require the use of caution when crossing and may be closed if public safety becomes an issue.There is no word on when the campground will reopen. Authorities said it will remain closed until water has receded and they feel the area is safe.