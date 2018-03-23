TRAVEL

Pismo Beach North Campground closed due to flooding

FILE: Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (Reed Saxon)

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California State Parks announced said they have closed the Pismo State Beach North Beach Campground until further notice due to flooding.

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area may also be closed intermittently, authorities said. The Arroyo Grande creek will require the use of caution when crossing and may be closed if public safety becomes an issue.

There is no word on when the campground will reopen. Authorities said it will remain closed until water has receded and they feel the area is safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelweathercamping
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News