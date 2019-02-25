Plane caught on camera tipping side-to-side after encountering strong winds

Cell phone video captured a British Airways plane tipping from side-to-side when it hit high winds.An office worker at the Port of Gibraltar pulled out their phone and captured this video of the plane wobbling back and forth in the sky.It's violently rocked back and forth while battling some ferocious crosswinds.A spokesman for British Airways said the plane had landed at Malaga Spain as a "precaution" due to high winds in the area.The plane landed safely with no injuries.