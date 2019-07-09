Travel

Private charter company expands to Chandler airport

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flight Level Aviation is propelling itself into a new location at Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.

"That opportunity has allowed us to have our own use facilities to operate our aircraft charter company, our fleet and also allows us to provide retail services to the general aviation community for fueling, maintenance and other services that didn't exist in the field," said Justin Zaklan, CEO of Flight Level Aviation.

The local private charter company started in the Valley and has expanded using resources at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Now the company will have its own space, with a 6,700 square foot hangar and office building at Chandler airport.

"It gives us a chance to support the community, support the economic growth here at Fresno Chandler, which is important to our relationship here in the community. it allows us to expand our business in a footprint we couldn't do with our existing footprint now," Zaklan said.

As the economy improves, so does their clientele.

"We have individuals who are taking a vacation. We have small business and large business companies that are looking to get to their meetings and business transactions done in a quick amount of time. We service markets outside of here in terms of other brokers or carriers that need supplemental airlift for their clients," Zaklan said.

Chandler hasn't had a charter operator for several years; Flight Level Aviation will now fill that gap.

"For us its a new generation and a new chapter to the years ahead of being in the community, that's the most exciting to us at this point," Zaklan said.

Zaklan says private travel can be more affordable then you think, and flights range in price. The expansion means this local company will now have more room to take their passengers to the skies and around the world.
