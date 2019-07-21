Travel

Save your money: Island in Belize selling for less than $500,000

Got some spare cash you can spend or planning to save some money? Here's some motivation.

An island in Belize has gone on sale for less than $500,000, with the price being approximately $465,000.

This island is home to two single cabanas and two double cabanas. They were constructed in 2014.

If you're a fan of water activity, this could be the place for you. This area is ideal for water skiing, tubing, fishing and diving.

The island is minutes from the Belize Barrier Reef. Start saving up!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News