There will be lane closures on Shaw between Blythe and Golden State, as well as on westbound Shaw traffic west of Golden State for utility relocation for the High-Speed Rail Project.Expect delays if traveling in this area.The closures last each day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting Monday, March 19 through Friday, April 6.For more information, contact Randy Schrey (559) 621-8807