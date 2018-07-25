CONSUMER WATCH

Safety questions to ask your Airbnb host

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports takes a look at the features you should look for in your Airbnb and what you can do before you book to make sure your stay is safe.

By
Vacation rentals found on Airbnb can provide a great alternative to your usual summer lodgings, but how do you know that what you saw online is what you're going to get? Even worse, could it be unsafe?

Consumer Reports takes a look at the features you should look for and what you can do before you book to make sure your stay is safe.

RELATED: Airbnb guests caught on camera stealing from neighbor's home in Nashville

Consumer Reports recommends that all rentals have working fire-safety products, but a 2018 study found that only 56 percent of Airbnb listings had carbon monoxide detectors, and only 42 percent carried fire extinguishers.

Airbnb maintains a web page dedicated to home safety, which states: "We encourage every Airbnb host to install working smoke & CO detectors in their listing and to check them frequently."

But CR says these are only suggested requirements, which is why you have to take a more active approach. Vacation rentals are not regulated in the same way as hotels, which means you really want to reach out to your host before you book.

CR recommends asking these five questions:
  1. Does the property have working smoke and CO detectors?
  2. Is there a working fire extinguisher on the property?
  3. Does the property have an emergency safety card?
  4. Is there a first-aid kit in the home?
  5. Does the property meet local safety regulations?

Asking these questions will give you a better understanding of how safe the property is and might bring up some other issues you hadn't thought of.

Consumer Reports says it's essential to read the reviews with a critical eye. Look for Airbnb "Superhosts," those who have hosted at least 10 times in a year and received a 5-star review for at least 80 percent of stays. CR says these listings are a good bet for a happy vacation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelconsumer reportsconsumer watchairbnbtraveltravel tips
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News