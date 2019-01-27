FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --National Park Service announced Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will return to full operations on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
All areas of the park open during the winter season, including Azalea campground and Potwisha campground, will remain open.
Park officials said employees returned to work over the weekend.
"We are incredibly happy to welcome our full staff back to work, and be here to serve our visitors and resources," said Christy Brigham, Acting Superintendent for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. "We are extremely grateful to the teams that have been working to keep us safe and operational during this time, as well as our park partners and local communities who have supported us in so many ways."
The national parks had a brief complete closure during the government shutdown due to limited staffing and a buildup of waste.