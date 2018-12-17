TRAVEL

Snow leopard-painted plane designed to bring awareness to plight of animal

Sandra Bookman has the details.

A new plane in Eurasia has a paint job that is designed to grab your attention - for a good reason.

A snow leopard's snout is painted on the jet's nose.

The plane belongs to Air Astana, an airline based in Kazakhstan.

The paint job is designed to draw attention to the plight of the snow leopard, which is native to Kazakhstan, but faces the threat of extinction.

