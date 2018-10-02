TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest launches airfare sale (KTRK)

Southwest Airlines' fares have taken a tumble to below $100 round-trip, just in time for you to book travel to that winter wonderland or island paradise you've always dreamed of.

The company launched its 72-hour sale Tuesday morning, which means you only have until Thursday to book a ticket.

A one-way fare starts at $49. They go up to $79, $99 or $129 for longer flights.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 - 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 - 2/13/19.

Domestic travel isn't valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions and dates on international travel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravel tipsair travelsave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News