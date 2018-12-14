TRAVEL

Southwest flight returns to airport after human heart discovered on board

Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart was left on board. (KTXL)

SEATTLE --
Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart meant for the donation was left on board.

The Seattle Times reports that Flight 3606 arrived in Seattle from Sacramento, California.

Someone forgot to unload the heart before the plane left for Dallas, and the captain announced over Idaho they were turning back.

"We made the decision to return to Seattle to ensure the shipment was delivered to its destination within the window of time allotted by our cargo customer," CNN reports the airline said.

Southwest said the "life-critical cargo shipment" was for a hospital and had been sent by a company specializing in shipments.

Parts of a heart, such as valves, can be recovered when whole heart transplants aren't feasible.

Despite the delay, the heart was unharmed and reached its destination on time, said Sierra Donor Services, the nonprofit that organized the donation.

Deanna Santana, spokesperson for Sierra Donor Services, said the valves will not be available for implant for "quite some time," CNN reports.
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
