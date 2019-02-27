air travel

Southwest gets FAA OK for flights to Hawaii from California

EMBED <>More Videos

Southwest Airlines just announced its plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include, Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona.

Updated 2 hours ago
DALLAS -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it has granted Southwest Airlines approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping the airline's effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.

The Dallas-based airline's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, said Southwest will announce timing for selling tickets and beginning flights in the coming days.

The FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice.

Southwest plans to launch flights to four of the Hawaiian islands, including Oahu, where Honolulu is located. It will fly from four cities in California: San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego.

CEO Gary Kelly has left open the option of adding flights between islands, which would encroach on markets dominated by Hawaiian Airlines.

Southwest needed FAA certification of its ability to operate long, over-water flights with twin-engine jets where the options for emergency landings are few. In recent weeks Southwest has operated several test flights with FAA personnel on board to monitor such things as navigation and communications.

Southwest hoped to begin selling Hawaii tickets last year, but that had slipped even before the 35-day partial government shutdown, which began in late December and resulted in the furlough of thousands of FAA employees.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiiair travelbusinessfaaus worldsouthwest airlinescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Small plane crashes in Modesto without ever leaving ground
Here's how planes get de-iced
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
TOP STORIES
Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento
Updated 25 minutes ago
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Do you know an awesome mom? Nominate her for 2019 'Mother of the Year'
Updated 24 minutes ago
Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Central Fresno; investigation underway
Trump, Kim meet for second nuclear summit
Show More
Data: Allegations of migrant child sex abuse reported
Surveillance video captures suspects involved in Ulta Beauty theft
Police: Gunman broke into home, killed pizza deliveryman
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Girl Scout hero arrested on drug charges
More TOP STORIES News