Stay out of the San Luis Reservoir, the algae is dangerous to your health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are warning people to stay out of the San Luis Reservoir because of blue-green algae.Thursday, the Department of Water Resources increased it's advisory from warning to danger. The agency said it detected an increased amount of algae, which could cause a variety of problems, including rash, vomiting and other flu-like symptoms.Officials said the algae could also be harmful to pets.Authorities said people should avoid contact with the water and advise them not to eat fish from the reservoir until further notice.