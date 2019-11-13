u.s. & world

26M passengers expected for 'record breaking' Thanksgiving holiday travel: TSA

Record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4% increase over last year.

The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. The lightest day? That's expected to be the holiday itself.

TSA says it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsthanksgivingtsau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
CMA Awards to reach beyond boundaries of country music
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
The best cruise lines of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Show More
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
Merced City School District announces next superintendent
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
More TOP STORIES News