The best cruise lines of 2020 have been ranked

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're planning on taking a vacation at sea, get ready! U.S. News and World Report is out with its list of the best cruise lines for 2020.If you're looking to make the most of your travel budget, the list shows Royal Caribbean is the way to go. The cruise line earned praise for its list of amenities, like zip lines and ice skating rinks. Celebrity Cruises is number two, followed by Norwegian.Experts say the best time to book a cruise is January, February or March. That's when you'll get the best price.Here are the other top-ranking cruise lines by category.1. Disney Cruise Line2. Royal Caribbean International3. Carnival Cruise Line1. Viking Ocean Cruises2. Seabourn Cruise Lines3. Crystal Cruises1. Viking Ocean Cruises2. Seabourn Cruise Lines3. Crystal Cruises1. Seabourn Cruise LIne2. Crystal Cruises3. Viking Ocean Cruises1. Disney Cruise Line2. Royal Caribbean International3. Seabourn Cruise Line