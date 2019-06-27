yosemite national park

Tioga Road to open for the season on July 1st, Yosemite officials say

Officials with Yosemite National Park announced Thursday that Tioga Road will open for the season starting Monday, July 1st at 8:00 a.m.

They say from now until the full opening Monday morning, vehicular access will continue to be available from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m

Park officials say there will be no stopping along the road and no overnight parking.

Park Rangers will sweep the road after each open and closed period to make sure visitors are utilizing the corridor only to cross the Sierra.

They say bicycles will be allowed during daylight hours throughout the weekend.

Officials warn Tioga Road may be impacted by incoming storm activity, including snow and icy driving conditions, over the next week. The road may temporarily close due to weather and unsafe driving conditions at any time.

Tioga Road is a seasonal road through Yosemite National Park, typically open from late spring to early fall.
