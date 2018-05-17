YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Tioga Road to open for the season on May 21st, Yosemite officials say

Officials with Yosemite National Park announced Thursday that Tioga Road will open for the season starting Monday, May 21st at 9:00 a.m. (KFSN)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) --
Officials with Yosemite National Park announced Thursday that Tioga Road will open for the season starting Monday, May 21st at 9:00 a.m.

They said there will be limited services available along Tioga Road and all campgrounds along Tioga Road remain closed. There is no anticipated opening date for the Tuolumne Meadows store and the Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center. And there is no gasoline available along Tioga Road. The closest gas station is located at Crane Flat.

Officials warn Tioga Road may be impacted by incoming storm activity, including snow and icy driving conditions, over the next week. The road may temporarily close due to weather and unsafe driving conditions at any time.

Tioga Road is a seasonal road through Yosemite National Park, typically open from late spring to early fall.
