CONSUMER WATCH

To buy or not to buy trip insurance

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're planning a holiday getaway you might want to consider travel insurance. (KFSN)

By
If you're planning a holiday get-away you might want to consider travel insurance. In an uncertain world - with natural disasters, terrorist attacks or even personal injuries - cancelling a trip at the last minute could mean money out the window. Consumer Reports explains why it may make sense to take out insurance. Premium travel insurance policies are more expensive but allowed you to cancel for any reason and give the most flexibility.

It's really important that consumers read the policy carefully so they understand exactly what is and isn't covered. Like when the policy offers a waiver for pre-existing medical conditions, provides healthcare coverage, or covers medical evacuations for more adventurous trips.

Do your research. Travel agents may have preferred relationships with only a couple of insurance providers. Instead use comparison websites - like InsureMyTrip.com and SquareMouth.com - Each sells more than a hundred policies from a variety of companies. And stick to insurance that will cover potentially bigger losses.

You can also call the comparison websites like Squaremouth.com who can clearly explain coverage and determine exactly what you need. And don't forget - many credit card companies also offer travel insurance, so it's good to check with them, too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelconsumer watchconsumer reportsinsurance
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News