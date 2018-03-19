To buy or not to buy trip insurance

If you're planning a holiday get-away you might want to consider travel insurance. In an uncertain world - with natural disasters, terrorist attacks or even personal injuries - cancelling a trip at the last minute could mean money out the window. Consumer Reports explains why it may make sense to take out insurance. Premium travel insurance policies are more expensive but allowed you to cancel for any reason and give the most flexibility.It's really important that consumers read the policy carefully so they understand exactly what is and isn't covered. Like when the policy offers a waiver for pre-existing medical conditions, provides healthcare coverage, or covers medical evacuations for more adventurous trips.Do your research. Travel agents may have preferred relationships with only a couple of insurance providers. Instead use comparison websites - like InsureMyTrip.com and SquareMouth.com - Each sells more than a hundred policies from a variety of companies. And stick to insurance that will cover potentially bigger losses.You can also call the comparison websites like Squaremouth.com who can clearly explain coverage and determine exactly what you need. And don't forget - many credit card companies also offer travel insurance, so it's good to check with them, too.