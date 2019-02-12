TSA release the top 10 confiscated items of 2018

Every day, TSA officers discover a wide range of strange and dangerous items at security screening checkpoints. Here's a collection of the #topten most unusual items that were found in 2018. pic.twitter.com/YmIM2r4nRD — TSA (@TSA) February 11, 2019

We've all had a few items taken by the Transportation Security Administration -- bottles of lotion, food, water, and maybe even a razor.But in a recent video shared on Twitter showing the ten strangest items confiscated in 2018, it's safe to say the TSA has found some odd things in travelers' luggage.Along with knives and hatchets, the list included a live snake, a fake time-bomb, and tuxedo painted hand grenades.Number one on the list was a Freddy Krueger glove, complete with finger knives identical to the one used in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films.We'll all try to remember to leave the movie-themed apparel at home from now on.