TSA

TSA release the top 10 confiscated items of 2018

(Shutterstock)

We've all had a few items taken by the Transportation Security Administration -- bottles of lotion, food, water, and maybe even a razor.

But in a recent video shared on Twitter showing the ten strangest items confiscated in 2018, it's safe to say the TSA has found some odd things in travelers' luggage.

Along with knives and hatchets, the list included a live snake, a fake time-bomb, and tuxedo painted hand grenades.

Number one on the list was a Freddy Krueger glove, complete with finger knives identical to the one used in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films.


We'll all try to remember to leave the movie-themed apparel at home from now on.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelTSA
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TSA
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
Government shutdown by the numbers
More TSA
TRAVEL
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Hawaii roundtrip prices fall as Southwest completes test flight
Learning to ski is easier than ever before at China Peak
Sycamore Island, one of Valley's hidden gems, reopens
More Travel
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News