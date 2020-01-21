Travel

TSA shares collection of 'Top 10 Finds of 2019'

Samurai swords, a snake and moose droppings. What do they all have in common?

They placed in TSA's top 10 unusual finds from air passengers in 2019

The collection includes items recovered at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Every year, the TSA gathers these rare and offbeat items and creates a light-hearted video.



TSA's Top 10 Finds of 2019

1. Moose Poop, Juneau International Airport (JNU)

2. Butcher Knife, Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)
3. Uninvited Snake, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
4. Blow Dart Gun, Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)
5. Martial Arts Sais, LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
6. Power Saw, Bradley International Airport (BDL)

7. Auto Airbag, Orlando International Airport (MCO)
8. Gun/Knife, Miami International Airport (MIA)
9. Road flares, Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
10. Samurai Swords, San Jose International Airport (SJC)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsasecurityairport security
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Man punched in face by four suspects while pumping gas
Visalia PD search for robbery suspect who swung knife at Macy's employee
Show More
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Fresno State cymbal player's viral performance lands him on Ellen
3 people arrested and accused of sexually exploiting children in North Valley
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News