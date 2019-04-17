national park service

Yosemite kicks off National Park Week with free admission on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have an idea for you!

The National Park Service says it will kick off National Park Week by waiving all entrance fees on Saturday.

That means admission to more than 400 National Park Service sites is free to everyone, including nearby Yosemite National Park and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

RELATED: Large amounts of snow keep Lodgepole Campground in Sequoia National Park closed

Now the entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees like camping, transportation, and special tours.

This year, National Park Week runs from April 20 through April 28.

There will be several theme days to mark the event, including Military and Veterans Recognition Day on the 21st and Bark Ranger Day for pets on the 27th.

For more information CLICK HERE.
