TRAVEL

Yosemite Valley back open to all vehicles and visitors

EMBED </>More Videos

Yosemite valley will open to all vehicles and visitors at noon today. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Yosemite Valley is back open after the storm flooded several parts of the Valley floor yesterday.

This is video from ABC30 insider Dakota Snider showing the impact of the heavy rain.

You can see the roads were under about two to four feet of water.

But now that it has receded, crews are working to remove rocks and debris from roadways.

Park rangers closed Yosemite Valley ahead of the storm this past Friday.

Though it has reopened, they are warning visitors to expect delays and drive with caution.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park's website at www.nps.gov/yose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travel
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News