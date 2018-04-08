Yosemite Valley back open to all vehicles and visitors

Yosemite Valley is back open after the storm flooded several parts of the Valley floor yesterday.This is video from ABC30 insider Dakota Snider showing the impact of the heavy rain.You can see the roads were under about two to four feet of water.But now that it has receded, crews are working to remove rocks and debris from roadways.Park rangers closed Yosemite Valley ahead of the storm this past Friday.Though it has reopened, they are warning visitors to expect delays and drive with caution.For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park's website at www.nps.gov/yose.