Travis Fendley case: Sentencing hearing postponed for second time

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man who confessed to killing his own grandmother in 2012 was back in court on Thursday.

The case of Travis Fendley was continued until next month after announcing a new attorney will assist him.

It was the second time in four months Travis Fendley had his sentencing hearing postponed.

His new attorney is actually not new to the case. She was part of his defense during his original plea to second-degree murder.

With his new attorney by his side, Travis Fendley appeared in court Thursday wearing a red jailhouse jumpsuit.

He was 22 years old when he strangled his grandmother to death inside her East Central Fresno home in late 2012.

Jane Boulger took over the case from Scot Baly.

"I have an affinity for people and families that deal with mental health issues," Boulger said.

Fendley has had a history of mental illness and was in and out of jail for a number of non-violent crimes in the months leading up to the murder of his grandmother.

His defense claims Fendley never received the proper care before committing the heinous crime.

"If he had been treated for the multiple times he was in jail, he wouldn't have been in a psychotic state," Boulger said.

The additional time granted Thursday will allow Fendley's new defense to introduce new information during his sentencing that could impact future parole consideration.

"He pled to second-degree murder so it's 15 to life. My concern is getting the hearing so when he is up for parole they have a lot of material and they understand what happened," Boulger said.

Travis Fendley is scheduled to be back in court June 6.
