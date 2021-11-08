Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims

Harris County has released the names of the 8 AstroWorld victims:

Mirza Baig, 27, HOU.

Rodolfo Peña, 23, Laredo

Madison Dubiski, 23, Cypress

Franco Patiño, 21, Illinois

Jacob Jurinke, 20, Illinois

John Hilgert, 14, HOU

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, Washington

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, HOU